SEATTLE, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Between mid-March and mid-April, the new supply of homes for sale over $1 million fell 29 points from the year prior, according to a new analysis from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
As of March 15, there were 66,528 homes for sale priced at or above $1 million across the 50 largest U.S. metro areas. Between March 15 and April 20, 10,338 more were listed for sale, but 10,708 were taken off the market unsold, for a total decrease in supply of 1%. During the same period a year earlier supply increased 28%.
In contrast, homes priced under $250,000 saw a 34% increase in supply between March 15 and April 20 of this year. Still, that's down from a 59% increase during the same time in 2019. While there may be more supply here than in the high-end market, it by no means solves an ongoing affordability crisis in the U.S.
"There has been a drastic shortage of affordable starter homes for the past several years," said Redfin lead economist Taylor Marr. "Homeowners selling in an affordable price range are still experiencing plenty of demand from buyers right now, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Owners of much more expensive homes, however, are seeing a slack in demand, likely because buyers of higher end homes have been influenced by tight credit for jumbo loans and volatile economic and financial market conditions. Luckily, many of these homeowners have the luxury of waiting until the time is right to list their homes for sale."
As a result of this dramatic slowdown at the high end of the market, some of the most expensive cities around the country are seeing the biggest slowdown in the rate at which homes for sale are being added to the market. San Francisco had the largest decline from a year ago, down 75 percentage points to just a 32% increase in supply in 2020 compared to a 107% increase a year earlier. Boston (-66 points to 31%) and San Jose (-56 points to 41%) were also among the hardest-hit. However, some less expensive markets also saw big drops, including Detroit (-56 points to 13%) and Buffalo (-47 points to 29%).
Just two of the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. saw more supply added to the market than last year: Salt Lake City, where the addition of homes for sale was up 6 points to 72% from 66% a year earlier, and Phoenix, up 5 points to 54%. Even in those two metro areas, expensive listings are seeing the largest shortfall and increases in supply are only at the lower end of the market.
To read the full report, including charts, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/coronavirus-home-listings-shortage.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate, the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 90 major metro areas across the U.S. and Canada. The company has helped customers buy or sell homes worth more than $115 billion.
For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.