Looking for a place to launch a startup? Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Jacksonville provide best potential for growth, while affordability and labor-competition challenges see Silicon Valley desirability fade -- Las Vegas, Jacksonville and Tampa top "hot markets" list for ability to attract talent -- The biggest share of available skilled tech workers is in Kansas City, which also ranked as most livable -- The robust economy draws people to Austin and Orlando, while housing is most affordable in Oklahoma City, St. Louis and Pittsburgh