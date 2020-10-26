SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Safety Initiative's online course teaches 8 simple steps you can do right now to avoid COVID-19. Register today.
"'Get me out of the house!' is something we hear over and over again. And you can…if you do it safely," says Dr. Lorelei Walker. She leads the Social Safety Initiative, an independent nonprofit, which formed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle WA, and Central Florida.
"We teach the skills to navigate society safely. These tools turn public spaces into safe places." Dr. Walker says. "Let's make public health practices common."
To get the word out, they developed a 3-hour online course grounded in 3 focus areas: what to know, what to do, and how to do it. Learners gain risk assessment skills to drastically reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19 while out and about. Through regular podcasts, newsletters, community forums, and their educational website, which even has a Kid's Corner, learners can keep up-to-date as new information emerges.
"We are committed to community safety. Since March, we have donated over two thousand worker-grade barrier masks to high-risk and under-resourced communities," says Dr. Walker.
So, if you are nervous about leaving the house, seeing your friends, or holding your grandbaby this Thanksgiving, don't be! Go online and gain the skills to be socially safe. The course is cheaper than family pizza night, quicker than weeding the garden, and grounded in a century of public health science.
The course is available now under early release. The Spanish version is coming in November. "To us, it is critical to communicate in every language."
If you are a community organization, institution, or labor union, inquire for subsidies.
Register for their online course today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.