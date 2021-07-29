KENNEWICK, Wash., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salon Studios, the premier salon studios concept for established salon professionals, is pleased to announce commencement of construction on a new location in Kennewick, WA at Columbia Center Mall 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Suite 205A. Scheduled for completion in November 2021, the 6,200 square foot salon includes space for 33 private studios in three sizes. This will mark the first Sola Salon Studios in the Tri-Cities.
"We're so proud to bring Sola Salon Studios to the Tri-Cities, and to offer local hairstylists, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and makeup artists a beautiful, safe space to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. At Sola, our mission is to empower our beauty professionals and we have a variety of tools and resources available to help them get their businesses off the ground . Beauty professionals know they can trust Sola to help them license, establish and grow their business. Best of all, they work for themselves not by themselves," said Melissa Bertsch co-owner of Sola Salon Studios in the Tri-Cities.
Sola Salon Studios leads the largest segment within the $64 billion salon services market, more than doubling in size in the last five years. As the most dominant brand in the segment, Sola Salon Studios has created a turnkey solution for beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur and has led the way as the largest salon studios concept. Sola stylists are given the ability to customize their own fully-equipped studio and set their own hours. In addition, they set their own pricing and receive full commission on retail products.
Features of the new studios include private one-on-one spaces with ample storage, oversized sliding/locking doors, floor-to-ceiling walls for privacy, all utilities, WiFi, and full-spectrum lighting.
ABOUT SOLA SALON STUDIOS
In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 545 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 16,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. For more information, please visit http://www.solasalonstudios.com.
For more information about leasing opportunities contact Melissa Bertsch at 509-212-0988 or email Solatricities@gmail.com and follow us on Instagram @solatricities
Media Contact
Melissa Bertsch, Sola Salon Studios of the Tri-Cities, +1 (509) 212-0988, Solatricities@gmail.com
SOURCE Sola Salon Studios of the Tri-Cities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.