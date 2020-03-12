TACOMA, Wash., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Physicians, a physician-founded and led organization providing services across the acute episode of care, stands ready to support health care facilities with their emergency response plans by offering a telemedicine solution that can be rapidly implemented within 72 hours. This offering can help support and supplement the continuity of care for patients during the COVID-19 virus emergency.
"We know this COVID 19 crisis may put a significant strain on clinicians across the country, creating physician shortages and higher volumes," said Brendan McNamara, CEO of Sound Telemedicine. "We are committed to partnering with health care facilities, including hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, to help deliver quality patient care that's efficient and reliable during this time of uncertainty."
The Sound Telemedicine program combines our national network of board-certified hospitalists with a video consultation platform that can support clinical staff with rounding, admissions, and cross coverage. The service is structured into a 12-hour Tele Day Shift or Tele Night Shift, which is meant to replicate in-house workflows.
With growing concerns about exposure to the COVID 19 virus, Sound's telemedicine physicians can help ease the burden by bringing high-quality, performance-driven care to a high volume of patients from any place at any given time. For more information about Sound Physicians Telemedicine program, email contact@soundtelemedicine.com or visit soundtelemedicine.com.
Sound Physicians
Sound Physicians is a leading healthcare organization with a proven track record of improving quality, satisfaction, and financial performance for its hospital partners nationwide. Sound combines a high-performance model with engaged providers to drive reproducible results across the acute episode of care – through emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, population health, advisory services, telemedicine, and anesthesia.
