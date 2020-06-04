Coronavirus brought fewer home transactions during the prime home buying season. Experts say they're not lost for good, and will be spread over several years. - In a survey of 106 economists and real estate experts conducted by Pulsenomics and Zillow, 41% of panelists expect the U.S. recovery will follow a 'U' shape, with the recession lasting several quarters before returning to growth. - Once the pandemic begins to subside, experts agree, there will be an increase in demand for suburban and rural living. - On average, panelists expect home values to decrease 0.3% in 2020, a sharp decline from expected growth of 3.3% when surveyed three months before.