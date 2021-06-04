BELLEVUE, Wash., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce that all ten Staypineapple hotels were awarded the TripAdvisor 2021 Travelers' Choice Award! Approximately 10% of businesses on Tripadvisor receive a Travelers' Choice award.
This means that Staypineapple hotels earned positive traveler reviews and ratings over the past year. And what a year it was! "As we continuously evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic we are proud to know that our level of service and standards were appreciated and acknowledged by our guests. Those reviews are our strongest form of advertising", stated Dina Belon, VP of Operations, for Staypineapple.
Redefining hospitality and inspiring out of the ordinary experiences is the Staypineapple mission. They want every guest to leave with a big smile and a new memory while looking forward to the next visit.
Staypineapple would like to say thank you to their guests for taking the time to share their experiences publicly so that future guests can make a conscious decision to choose Staypineapple for their next vacation.
Media Contact
Della-Rae Carriere, Pineapple Hospitality, 425-455-5825, dcarriere@staypineapple.com
SOURCE Staypineapple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.