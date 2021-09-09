The Burns Brothers Launch My Diversity Officer to Transform Corporate DEI Practices

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Burns Brothers (TBB), a mission-driven marketing and culture agency dedicated to creating a more inclusive world, announced the launch of My Diversity Officer (MDO). The new service offering will bring together the brightest minds in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) to help innovative organizations tackle their most complex DEI and culture challenges.
"Throughout my career in the military and multiple Fortune 500 companies, I have met amazingly talented DEI professionals, consultants, and entrepreneurs. MDO gives us the platform to connect these innovators to our clients in a way that will transform corporate DEI practices."
- Michael Burns, Founding Partner, The Burns Brothers
MDO specializes in delivering project-ready, subject-matter experts in DEI Strategy, Training & Development, Recruiting & Talent Management, Coaching & Facilitation, Marketing & Communications, Supplier Programs, and Civic Partnerships & Community Giving. To democratize access to the very best DEI talent for companies of all sizes and growth stages, resources can be engaged on a fractional basis, for short-term initiatives or large-scale projects.
In addition to helping companies develop meaningful relationships with their diverse employees and creating great places to work for everyone, MDO will be the premier DEI professional community. Members of the community will get the opportunity to network and learn from their peers through learning series, develop innovative practices through round tables, and access the latest tools through a knowledge warehouse.
"Our Community Members will be engaging in an awesome, mutually-beneficial deal here. They will be working with great companies, solving compelling problems, and making a real difference in people's lives, while expanding their own professional networks and knowledge-base through our open-source community."
- John Burns, Founding Partner, The Burns Brothers
The Burns Brothers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to creating a more inclusive world by amplifying diverse voices through visibility and representation in the market, at work, and within our communities.
To learn more, contract Seth Welty at seth@theburnsbrothers.com or check out the website at https://www.theburnsbrothers.com/my-diversity-officer
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-burns-brothers-launch-my-diversity-officer-to-transform-corporate-dei-practices-301372426.html
SOURCE The Burns Brothers, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.