SEATTLE, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, The Imagine Neighborhood, a new edutainment podcast from Committee for Children (CFC), the global leader in social-emotional learning (SEL) education, surged to the top of Apple Podcasts' New and Noteworthy list, rising over 150 ranks overnight.
Based on CFC's award-winning SEL curriculum, Second Step, The Imagine Neighborhood features 15-minute episodes full of fun stories with zany characters that help kids and their grown-ups learn how to manage big emotions, build relationships with empathy, solve problems, and build their emotional intelligence.
"The show's popularity highlights the power of storytelling in helping us connect with one another when we're more isolated than ever," says Scotty Iseri, the creator of the podcast. "The language we use helps grown-ups have discussions about anything that's making their children feel anxious. There's a lot of uncertainty in the world. And while no one really has all the answers, it's important to let your kids know that they are loved, that it's okay to feel their feelings, and that you're there to help. Sometimes it's enough to just say I hear you."
With the outbreak of COVID-19, families want to connect with kids about difficult topics screen-free, and The Imagine Neighborhood has risen to the challenge. Since its launch in March 2020, over 100,000 families have downloaded the episodes and over 3,000 schools have added the podcast to their official remote learning rosters.
Listeners can download episodes for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher, or anywhere podcasts are found. To learn more about the podcast where listeners use their imaginations to talk about the things that matter most, with the people that matter most to them, visit www.ImagineNeighborhood.org.
About Committee for Children
Best known for our innovative social-emotional learning (SEL) curricula that blend research with intuitive program design, Committee for Children has empowered children with skills that help them realize their goals inside and outside the classroom since 1979. Today, our SEL and child safety programs reach more than 15 million children in over 70 countries worldwide. By lifting up children today, we're helping them create a safe and positive society for the future. Learn more at cfchildren.org.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Jordana Ehling, PR Manager — jehling@cfchildren.org | 206-438-6378
M'Bilia Meekers, Senior PR Specialist — mmeekers@cfchildren.org | 206-438-6541
