BELLEVUE, Wash., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management, has again been named a top asset management firm by the Puget Sound Business Journal. With total assets under management of $3.16 billion in 2020, TPFG ranked 12th on the list of 23 top Washington State based firms*, moving up one notch from last year. TPFG ranked 4th in total number of accounts with over 15,000.
An early pioneer and innovator in the group retirement space, The Pacific Financial Group has built a unique market leadership position in self-directed brokerage for 401k, 403b, and 457 accounts. Co-CEO Megan Meade is part of a trailblazing group of women who are leading some of the most successful asset management firms around the country. Not only do women-owned businesses fuel the economy with trillions of dollars in revenue and millions of jobs many have pivoted business strategies to accommodate their employees, which has proven to be vital for navigating the pandemic.
"We are proud to be recognized by our region's most trusted business publication," said Meade. "We are unique among our peers and it underscores our broad reach and strength as one of the leading asset management companies in Washington State. We've built a rich 35-year history and our roots in the Puget Sound and our home City of Bellevue run deep."
Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) provides financial advisors with a complete suite of programs dedicated to building, managing, and preserving wealth for every investor. The firm provides five principal types of investment advisory programs including the Strategy PLUS™ and Self-Directed Brokerage Account Programs, Separately Managed Accounts, the Enhanced Portfolio Investment Centre and MMS Portfolio Solutions, Core Retirement Optimization, and a Variable Annuity Program. TPFG affiliate RiskPro®, is a revolutionary risk profiling and portfolio construction system. See www.tpfg.com.
Ranking was developed independently by the Puget Sound Business Journal from surveys and publicly available information. TPFG did not participate in the rankings or otherwise provide consideration for the ranking.
For more information:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pacific-financial-group-named-a-top-asset-management-firm-301303362.html
SOURCE The Pacific Financial Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.