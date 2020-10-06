SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our hour-long Livestream program will feature Jamie Margolin, climate activist, founder of Zero Hour, and author of the new book, Youth to Power: Your Voice and How to Use It. Exasperated by the apathy of elected officials and the failure to include youth voices in decision- making around climate change, Zero Hour became a national movement in 2017 and continues to make news.
We will also have a panel discussion with our four Vision Award winners in leadership, energy, water, and transportation categories. Microsoft is the leadership award winner for its zero-net carbon commitment at its campus expansion. Expedia has won for its rigorous approach to water conservation and protecting water quality in Puget Sound. The winner for energy goes to One Union Square for participating in Seattle City Light's Pay for Performance pilot program. The Vision Award for transportation goes to LEED Platinum Columbia Center for the accommodations that have lowered drive-alone rates to 14.9% in 2020
The Seattle 2030 District has been relentlessly working on lowering the impacts of the built environment since 2011, by collaborating with public and private partners to reduce water and energy use, pollution from stormwater, and carbon emissions from transportation by 2030.
Most of us know that to avoid a global climate crisis, we need to limit the temperature increase by 1.5 degrees as outlined by the Paris Agreement. To meet this crucial goal, we need to reduce the amount of C02 emissions by 50%-65% in buildings by 2030. According to the City of Seattle's Office of Sustainability & Environment website, 35% of these emissions come from building energy and 62% from transportation.
For more details, view our 2020 progress report here.
We are excited to engage people from all over the country to get acquainted with our work and community and to invite students and young professionals interested in sustainability to join us. Free registration is now open.
About Seattle 2030 District: The Seattle 2030 District is part of a national network that breaks down market barriers to building efficiency in an effort to make Seattle and the surrounding communities more sustainable, and contribute to the region's environmental resilience, livability, and affordability.
Contact: Ann Enomoto annenomoto@seattle2030districts.org; phone (206) 390-4009
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.