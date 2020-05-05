SEATTLE, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This #GivingTuesdayNow, May 5, Thirty-One Gifts is once again partnering with World Vision — providing 1,000 Family Emergency Kits in the U.S. to help care for those hard-hit by the effects of COVID-19. Each kit provides a week's worth of food for a family of five, hygiene and protective items, educational supplies and resources for kids, and more.
#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec. 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
"During this uncertain time, we have been united by faith, family, and optimism. If there was ever a time to help each other, it's now. Our hope in providing these family emergency kits is to ease some of the hardships people are experiencing by distributing life-sustaining supplies to those in critical need," said Cindy Monroe, Founder and CEO of Thirty-One Gifts.
From 14 strategic locations across the country in major cities including New York City, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago, World Vision is working through partners like Thirty-One Gifts to reach 650,000 vulnerable people with Family Emergency Kits.
"School closures and unemployment at historic levels means limited or no access to food for a lot of families, and we are thankful for the partnership of Thirty-One Gifts this Giving Tuesday Now in helping us reach those vulnerable families during this time of need," said Edgar Sandoval Sr., president of World Vision U.S. "It's a unique time because we are seeing the impact of the crisis right in our own backyard – affecting our neighbors, schools, and churches. We want to bring hope like never before, trusting in God, uniting in prayer, and moving swiftly to help those who are the most vulnerable here in the U.S. and around the world."
World Vision and Thirty-One Gifts have partnered together on Giving Tuesday for the past six years to spread generosity during the holiday season, and that giving collaboration has extended to now respond to the mounting needs of those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic for Giving Tuesday Now. Since this partnership first formed in 2014, Thirty-One Gifts has donated more than $42 million in products and cash to the humanitarian organization.
In response to the pandemic, the Christian humanitarian organization World Vision has been providing high-demand personal protective equipment to local hospitals and first responders; hygiene supplies such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to school and church partners and family emergency kits to thousands in need.
In its warehouses around the U.S., World Vision receives corporate donations of new, top-quality goods made available to local community partners for distribution. Goods that are distributed include building materials, school supplies, personal care items, and clothing to over 4 million people in low-income communities annually. World Vision also uses the supplies to donate to communities during natural disasters.
Globally, World Vision has launched the largest humanitarian response in its 70-year history – aiming to reach 72 million people – half of them children. The ambitious response plan is focused on the world's most vulnerable and will help curb the spread of the virus, support health and community life-savers as well as help people recover from the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic. It will be executed in over 70 countries, mobilizing 37,000 staff, 400,000 faith leaders and 220,000 community health workers to support prevention and response initiatives.
About World Vision
World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA
About Thirty-One Gifts
Founded in 2003, Thirty-One Gifts has been on a mission to celebrate, encourage and reward women, by offering its Independent Sales Consultants an opportunity to run their own business. Its philanthropic program, Thirty-One Gives, was established in 2012 and has proudly donated $100 million in product and cash to charitable organizations that share the Gives mission of empowering girls, women and families. For more information, please visit www.mythirtyone.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.