CASHMERE, Wash., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coral Cay Beverage Group is thrilled to announce that Tommy Bahama Spirits was recognized with a remarkable six (6) medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). The SFWSC honored Tommy Bahama Mango Vodka with Double Gold (Unanimous "Gold" by 30+ judges), Tommy Bahama Copper Finished Vodka a Gold Medal, Tommy Bahama Island Gin a Silver Medal, Tommy Bahama No.2 Rum a Silver Medal, Tommy Bahama Cucumber Vodka a Bronze Medal and finally Tommy Bahama Rye with a Bronze Medal. With these six new medals, Tommy Bahama Spirits extends its run of medalling with every Spirit it enters in every competition.
About San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the oldest and most reputable competitions of its kind. Every year, esteemed judges from around the world come together to engage in the blind tasting process that ensures every entry is judged fairly. The judges of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition are seasoned experts of their industry, each with a well-defined story and trusted palate.
About Coral Cay Beverage Group
Coral Cay Beverage Group utilizes every known distillation known to science including, cold distillation to achieve the brightest flavor and aromatic essences from each individual botanical. Currently producing distilled spirits, Ready to drink vodka + sparkling water, wine spritzers, ready to serve cocktails and craft beer. Coral Cay Beverage Group takes Luxury Relaxation to a new level with products in 4/5 of the top trending beverage categories. To learn more about Coral Cay Beverage Group, please visit: https://www.coralcaybeveragegroup.com/, and follow along on Facebook.com/SipTheIslandLife + Instagram @TommyBahamaSpirits.
About Tommy Bahama Spirits
A lifestyle with no deadlines or demands, where one has the space to reconnect with simple pleasures; the world of Tommy Bahama offers the chance to breathe freely, live spontaneously, and relax in style. To this iconic brand, we add the bespoke beverage selections of Coral Cay Beverage Group, exclusively producing Tommy Bahama Spirits. A portfolio comprised of hand crafted spirits, a lineup of Travelers to take with you wherever relaxation happens!
Media Contact
Abra Johnson, Coral Cay Distilling - Tommy Bahama, +1 5095928501, abra.johnson@coralcaydistilling.com
Jamie Crain, Coral Cay Distilling - Tommy Bahama, 1-416-305-1165, jamie.crain@coralcaydistilling.com
SOURCE Coral Cay Distilling
