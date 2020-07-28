SEATTLE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for resources among youth impacted by foster care is greater than ever during the pandemic as Treehouse kicks off its annual back-to-school drive season.
"Literally any organization or group can host a drive, and it can be done virtually so it's safe," said Erika Lanier, Community Engagement Officer at Treehouse, a nonprofit which gives youth in foster care a childhood and a future. "Whether school is in the classroom or online, our youth continue to grow. They need new clothes, school supplies and other essentials."
All back-to-school donations will be conducted online and handled via shipping services. Digital drive kits make it easy. Treehouse is not accepting in-person materials donations at this time.
Treehouse staff recently completed 1,307 surveys for youth in foster care statewide and nearly half (49%) expressed an immediate resource need.
Email drives@treehouseforkids.org to get started with your donation drive today or visit treehouseforkids.org/bts.
About Treehouse
Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 8,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at http://www.treehouseforkids.org
Media Contact:
Trent Freeman
Director, Marketing & Communications
trent.freeman@treehouseforkids.org
206.267.5128
