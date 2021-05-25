LONGVIEW, Wash., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded TRS Group (TRS) a patent for remediating contaminants in soil and groundwater by integrating electrical resistance heating (ERH) and thermal conduction heating (TCH) in the same borehole. ERH allows superior power input to the subsurface, while TCH can generate temperatures as high as 400 degrees Celsius in soil.
"Combining these robust technologies allows us to treat contaminants such as PFAS, sometimes called 'forever chemicals,' at deep, complex sites," stated Gorm Heron, TRS' Chief Technology Officer.
"Congratulations to our research and development team on receiving a patent for our HybridHeater® services," said Brett Trowbridge, CEO of TRS. "Applying these technologies together lowers the cost and improves the sustainability of remediating complex contamination problems."
TRS is an employee-owned (ESOP) environmental remediation firm with joint ventures in Europe, Brazil, and China. Using our thermal remediation technologies, we have cleaned more than 160 sites. Our research and development team optimizes energy delivery and focuses on making thermal remediation technologies more sustainable. For more information visit http://www.thermalrs.com or contact Mark Kluger at mkluger@thermalrs.com.
