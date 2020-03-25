SEATTLE, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tryten is proud to announce and welcome Dr. Deborah A. Jeffries as the company's Global Director of Healthcare. Dr. Deb brings 25 years of expertise in medicine, education, telehealth, video conferencing, virtual training, patient care, and healthcare industry trends.
Dr. Deb did undergraduate and post-graduate work in physics at UCLA. She received her ND from NCNM. She taught pathology at NCC, as well as pathophysiology and hematology at Merrimac College.
Dr. Deb will be helping Tryten to launch multi-purpose (video-capable) cart/vehicles for telemedicine encounters, video remote interpreting, patient observation, and electronic health record workstations.
"It is so exciting to join the team at Tryten. Today the healthcare system is challenged like never before. Not only are we experiencing a major paradigm shift to healthcare that is focused on workflow efficiencies, practitioner availability, patient-centered care, digital health and cost containment, but now we are faced with a rapidly evolving pandemic and how to respond to COVID-19 and the multiple complexities it brings. We need to immediately focus on how to help."
Tony Janzen, founder and CEO of Tryten, states, "We are excited that Dr. Deb has joined our growing team. Dr. Deb brings a level of professionalism and knowledge that makes her so valuable to the growth and development of Tryten."
Dr. Deb will be focused on healthcare solutions and supporting Tryten's marketing and sales efforts.
About Tryten
Tryten provides mobile healthcare vehicle solutions for EHR access, Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Tele-sitting, and Telehealth to improve the patient experience and population health and reduce the cost of care. A trusted partner for over 20 years, Tryten provides safe solutions to enable value-based care when and where it is most needed.
