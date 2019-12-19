Despite slowing price growth, potential buyers are still feeling the pinch thanks to low inventory and rising rents - U.S. home values grew 3.8% year over year to $243,225. This is the smallest annual growth since January 2013, but quarterly growth has reaccelerated in recent months. - Rent growth accelerated for the fifth straight month, up 2.3% annually to $1,600. - For-sale inventory fell 6.4% from a year ago. There are 102,463 fewer homes on the market than a year ago.