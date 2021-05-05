CLARKSTON, Wash., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Sage 300 credit card processing provider, VIP Integrated Payments announces a strategic partnership with leading Sage Cloud ERP provider, ADSS Global.
VIP Integrated Payments offers a seamless payment processing integration to Sage Software customers. VIP Integrated Payments is a complete payments solution, customers accept payments via a customer portal. Customers lower payments via Level 2 and Level 3 integrated payments to qualify transactions at the lowest interchange rates. Sage Software users automatically mark invoices as paid and are able to collect payments for unpaid orders. ADSS Global Sage customers benefit from VIP Integrated Payments easy to use interface, comprehensive reporting, secure processing environment and online customer portal.
"VIP Integrated Payments allows our Sage customers to implement a credit card processing system that has seamless integration within their Sage system. VIP implements the solution for our clients and takes care of all of our client's credit card processing needs and requirements. Plus, VIP has always saved on clients on lowering the merchant fees. This provides our clients with an extremely powerful but yet easy to implement credit card solution while lowering our clients merchant fees," said Jim Campbell, Vice President, ADSS Global.
About VIP Integrated Payments
VIP Integrated Payments is the preferred payment solutions provider for any US & Canadian based business. By integrating VIP within your company, we can help streamline payment processing, exceed customer expectations, increase cash flow, reduce processing fees, and leave the headaches behind. Accept payments anytime anywhere with the power of payment options. Make your business life easier.
Offering credit card and ACH payment processing integrations in:
- Sage * Oracle * SAP * Netsuite * Microsoft * Acumatica * JD Edwards * Infor * Syspro
About ADSS
Founded in 1981, ADSS Global is one of the largest, most comprehensive and most experienced Sage Business Partners in the world with over 80 certified professionals in locations in the East Coast, West Coast, Gulf Coast, Midwest, Pacific Region, Caribbean, and in Canada and Europe. We represent over 3,750 companies in more than 20 different countries. Our staff is multi-lingual speaking and fluent in more than six languages and many of our staff hold certifications as CPA's, MCSE's, and CITP's.
As part of our company philosophy, we have established our primary goal as achieving pro-active client service. This commitment is woven through our organization, beginning with training and individual empowerment, self-directed work teams and Advanced Dedicated Systems Support with a Global reach.
ADSS Global is dedicated to the sales, consulting, service and support of the following Sage Software solutions:
- Sage 300cloud (formerly Sage Accpac)
- Sage 100cloud (formerly Sage MAS 90 / MAS 200)
- Sage Intacct
- Sage BusinessVision
- Sage HRMS
- Sage CRM (Customer Relationship Management)
- Sage Fixed Assets
- Sage Business Intelligence Reporting
- Various Add-on Solutions like Project and Job Costing, POS, and EDI
Media Contact
Miah Green, VIP Integrated Payments, (888) 791-9390, miah@vipintegratedpayments.com
SOURCE VIP Integrated Payments
