TUMWATER, Wash., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Connections Academy, one of Washington's most experienced tuition-free, online public schools for students in grades K-12, honored the school's 200 graduating high school seniors during an online ceremony on Tuesday. While graduates were unable to celebrate in person due to the ongoing pandemic, school administrators, teachers and family members cheered on the graduates during the virtual commencement.
Washington Connections Academy's Class of 2021 consists of graduates from across the state, including Seattle, Pullman and Spokane, among other cities, who experienced a high-quality, uninterrupted education despite the challenging year. Graduating as co-valedictorians are Logan Poston, Shrey Arora, Aleia Lagonoy and Kataryna Vinski, with McKenzie McIntosh and Nejme Apergis as co-salutatorians.
"The flexibility of Washington Connections Academy helped me learn how I learn best," said co-valedictorian Logan Poston. "The variety of classes and electives sparked new interests in me, and now I'm excited to go to college and pursue a career where I can combine my passions for marine science and computer science." Upon graduation, Poston will attend Wenatchee Valley College before transferring to a four-year university.
Among the graduating class, nearly half plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 25 percent plan to enter the work force and 9 percent plan to attend vocational or technical school.
Another standout senior from this year's graduating class is Aedan Azeka, a North Bend resident set to attend University of Washington Bothell come fall to study biology. "Attending Washington Connections Academy amid the pandemic allowed me to spend more time working on assignments and projects while really understanding the content that will prepare me for college," said Azeka. "I truly believe that being at Connections Academy for my senior year really brought out the best in me."
"In a year when families everywhere faced difficult circumstances, the Class of 2021 persevered in the face of adversity and demonstrated their resilience and leadership," said Jenn Francis, Executive Director of Washington Connections Academy. "It's an honor to celebrate this incredible group of students, and we are excited to see them take the next steps toward a successful and purposeful future."
Washington Connections Academy's network of schools currently serves approximately 4,700 students in grades K-12 across Washington, providing students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. The school's teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be uniquely tailored based on a student's specific needs.
At Washington Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps them to take ownership of their educational journey. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
For more information on Washington Connections Academy's network of schools, please visit the school's website at http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com.
About Washington Connections Academy
Washington Connections Academy, Pacific Northwest Connections Academy and Washington Connections Academy Goldendale are a network of unique, tuition-free, online public schools for K-12 students. Operating in partnership with the Mary M. Knight School District, the South Kitsap School District and Goldendale School District respectively, the network offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit our website.
Media Contact
Kristina Zverjako, Washington Connections Academy, 619-533-7976, kristina.zverjako@allisonpr.com
SOURCE Washington Connections Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.