EVERETT, Wash., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Ebert, a Realtor® at Windermere Real Estate JS, recently concluded his creative project of launching a brand new website for his local real estate presence. The website can be viewed here: https://www.evanebert.com/
Far from an ordinary website launch, Evan sees this launch as a true maturation of his business and a lesson in the power of friendships and relationships.
"I first spoke to my good friend Isaac Campbell last year about doing a fresh design of my website. It was essential to me that my website presence showcased the virtues of strong relationships… I'm so grateful to have friendships with talented professionals like Isaac," says Evan Ebert.
Evan goes on to state that his 5 years of experience in internet marketing has taught him that websites are a "digital salesperson that speaks on your behalf 24/7," and it's imperative that it presents a message that's "true to who you really are."
"I also teamed up with a talented videographer friend, Andrew Augusto, to create an introduction video for the site. Andrew was instrumental in helping me create a video that captures who I am and the value I bring to my clients."
Ebert says that he wanted his website to serve several key goals:
- Educate clients in plain terms on the ins and outs of buying or selling a home
- Present his clients with a real look at who he is, in and outside of the industry
- Share his personal stories of real estate and tips to aid clients in their goals
Evan Ebert's new website revamp would not have been possible without the help of his friends, which he says is precisely the ethical value that drives his passion to serve clients in real estate.
About Evan Ebert Realtor®: Evan Ebert is a licensed Realtor® in Washington State, serving clients in Snohomish, King, and Skagit county. He is a licensee of Windermere Real Estate JS and is available to provide expert real estate service with a professional touch to any new clients. You can click here to get in touch with Evan: https://www.evanebert.com/
Media Contact
Evan Ebert
(425) 275-1628
238269@email4pr.com
