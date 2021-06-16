YELM, Wash., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bonita J. Bruce brings light to the incorrect, unkind name applied to her and others in Deplorable Me! An easy guide to deplorability ($10.99, paperback, 9781662819797; $4.99, e-book, 9781662819803).
Bruce was hurt, both for herself and for the sake of other loved ones, when a large group of people was unjustly described as "deplorable." In this book, she hopes to bring awareness to the damage that words can cause and to encourage readers to value and respect the differences they see in others.
"We, as part of the human family, need to honor, love, and respect each other regardless of race, creed, age, or physical limitations. I am commanded by my God to do the same. I pray my words will lift and bless the reader," said Bruce.
Bonita J. Bruce is a child of God, first and foremost. She is a mom, a grandmother, a retired RN, and a retired legal nurse consultant. Bruce has volunteered for the Red Cross, Union Gospel Missions, and been involved with pregnancy counseling, prison ministry and abused women and children's shelters. She currently occupies herself with public speaking and writing.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.Deplorable Me! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Bonita J. Bruce, Salem Author Services, 360-359-8382, jaboski@msn.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.