SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WMI Liquidating Trust (the "Liquidating Trust") (the "Trust"), formed pursuant to the confirmed Seventh Amended Joint Plan of Affiliated Debtors under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (as modified, the "Plan") of Washington Mutual, Inc., today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Bankruptcy Court") has approved an order authorizing the closing of the Debtors' Chapter 11 cases, among other things.
In connection with the Bankruptcy Court's approval, the Trust expects to initiate a final cash distribution (the "Distribution") of between approximately $35 million and $40 million to beneficiaries of the Trust in accordance with the provisions of the Plan on or about January 10, 2020.
Following the Distribution, the Trust will begin the process of terminating its operations and initiating the winding-up and dissolution of the entity in accordance with Delaware law. No additional distributions of cash or equity will be made by the Trust following the final Distribution, other than a final distribution of shares of common stock currently on deposit in the Disputed Equity Escrow (as defined in the Plan). Current members of the Trust's management team are expected to manage the winding-up and dissolution of the Trust.
Further information about WMI Liquidating Trust, including Frequently Asked Questions, can be found at www.wmitrust.com.
Contact
Andrew Siegel / Jed Repko / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.