Hailey Claridge (left) moves a chicken crepe to the plating station as teammates Liz Schwab and Andrew Chavez prepare the next crepe Monday at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON — High school juniors and seniors have been hard at work preparing an international appetizer and mocktail for the upcoming Kitchen Wars.
Kitchen Wars will feature 10 teams of Northwest Career and Technical Academy students who have spent the three weeks prior to May 18 preparing an international appetizer and mocktail for guests to try.
These appetizers range from Indian samosas and Mexican/Hawaiian sopapillas to Italian chicken crepes and Greek gyros.
Team lead for Tiny Chefs Crystal Garcia said that the team chose to put Hawaiian flavors into the sopapilla to give a little surprise when guests bite into it.
“We wanted to put our culture into something very new that hadn’t been done before,” Garcia said.
Throughout the process, Tiny Chefs team member Kristal Sierra said the team has made minor changes after hearing feedback. The appetizer was changed from masa dough to sopapilla dough, meat was flavored more and the slushy mocktail timing was changed so it wouldn’t be watered down by the time it was served.
“I feel like we’ve improved a bit more since the first (tasting),” Sierra said of the food pairing.
The mocktail is there to complement the flavors of the appetizer. Banden Rivers, whose group made a chicken crepe with a Swiss chard, bell pepper and tomato sauce, had to create a mocktail that could balance the spiciness of the sauce.
The mocktail featured strawberries, mint, pomegranate and lemonade.
Team Zodiacs created the gyro and “Blue Breeze” because of their fascination with Greek culture and mythology, team member Tanner Welch said.
According to team member Joel Bailon, the group was looking for a drink someone could imagine sipping on the beach, but that still complemented the flavors of the gyro and tzatziki sauce.
“Everything has a distinct taste that pairs up well with each other,” Bailon said.
The students are using everything they have learned while at the academy to make Kitchen Wars a success, Northwest Career and Technical Academy Project Manager Mitch Everton said.
He said most of the students enrolled in the culinary program will end up in a kitchen setting, so this experience helps them better understand the importance of preparation and timing, along with the skills they learned in the program.
“It’s a culmination of everything we do in the culinary arts,” Culinary Arts instructor Lyle Hildahl said. “They get to show what they know and be excited about what they know.”
Experience gained from Kitchen Wars expands outside of the culinary program and into the business and marketing program, as well.
Student Linus Price said his business and marketing class has worked with the culinary students to prepare menus, posters and other marketing materials for the event.
Fellow student Vincent Holmes said the experience has taught him new tips and tricks for future marketing endeavors.
Everton said the inaugural year of 2022 sold all 250 available tickets, and he expects this year to be the same.
Kitchen Wars will take place May 18 at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy from 6-7:30 p.m. All proceeds go toward the academy’s foundation, which helps support all programs at the academy.
