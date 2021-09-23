MOUNT VERNON — In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Skagit County Superior Court on Tuesday said it would continue to not hold jury trials.

In an administrative order signed Aug. 26, Skagit County Superior Court Presiding Judge Laura Riquelme ordered that, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, Superior Court would be limiting its operations until at least Sept. 27.

In an updated order signed Tuesday, Riquelme announced the August order would be extended until at least Oct. 18.

"The court recognizes the compulsory nature of hearings and trials and that participants often sit in the courtrooms for extended periods of time during court appearances, which poses an involuntary risk of transmission of the virus for many individuals in the courtroom if precautions are not taken," the order states.

As it has throughout the pandemic, the court will continue to do as much business as possible via Zoom, and with all in-person participants being required to wear facial coverings.

