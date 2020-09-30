The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Avalon Golf Course early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after midnight, deputies were called to the golf course in the 19000 block of Kelleher Road for an alarm, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
Deputies determined the main club house had been burglarize, with items damaged and missing, he said.
As deputies arrived, they saw a truck driving away from the area and attempted to stop it, Clark said.
The driver fled, but deputies got the license plate number and spotted the vehicle again on Peter Anderson Road, Clark said.
A K-9 unit from the Mount Vernon Police Department was utilized to help find the suspect, who was then arrested, he said. Items from the golf course club house were located in the bed of the pickup truck.
