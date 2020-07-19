Students at Skagit Valley College’s Cardinal Craft Brewing Academy spend a year learning to brew beer that reflects their taste and personality.
When the COVID-19 pandemic closed the program’s taproom, students, teachers and administrators found another way to share that beer with the public: in 32-ounce cans for curbside pickup.
Buyers can order beer online and pick up on Thursdays. The student-crafted offerings include Make-Up Day IPA, Calm Before the Storm Cream Ale and Viva Farms Strawberry Blonde. In total, 10 beers are currently offered, priced at $8 a can.
Samantha Egloff, the Cardinal Craft Brewery coordinator, said the program had to make adjustments because of the coronavirus, including smaller groups, careful social distancing and the closure of the program’s usual taproom. The taproom was where students usually sold beer to the public each Friday.
“Traditionally, every Friday night from 4 to 8 we sell beer to public. We had to close in March,” Egloff said.
To replace it, they had to get creative. That’s where the cans came in. The program purchased a machine that could can beer in “crowlers” — 32-ounce containers that have become an increasing popular option for craft breweries for takeout orders.
“For introducing a new program, I think we’re doing well. They’re unique beers, and it’s a fun way to sell them,” Egloff said.
The Cardinal Craft Brewing program is in its fifth year teaching students entry-level brewing including the history and mechanics of brewing and how to create recipes. This year’s three-quarter course has 20 students working on their final project, which includes creating a recipe and brewing it at the program’s facility on Peterson Road in Burlington.
For the program’s students, the canning has been a boon and a way to connect with the larger community.
Bob Collins is excited for the beer he and another student to create to be available for purchase in a few weeks.
“The fact Samantha was as able to get (canning) going is great. When the taproom was open, we could bring families and friends in ... they could taste our beer. Not being able to do that spring term puts a damper on things,” he said.
Candace Bobryk worked in accounting in Seattle before she decided to pursue her passion for brewing. She’s already been hired at Bellingham’s Kulshan Brewing Co. and is wrapping up her time in the Skagit Valley College program by brewing a blood orange pale ale with Collins.
“I’m really happy (we) can now. We felt so disconnected from the community,” she said. “Being able to open for the to-go sales is great.”
