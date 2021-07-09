Skagit Valley College has named its Athletes of the Year.
Grace Christianson, Delaney Kaysner, Anthony Iglesia and Carter Parcher were honored for the 2020-2021 school year.
In a season shortened by COVID-19 restrictions, Christianson was one of the Northwest Athletic Conference's top golfers with three individual wins. She was named the top golfer of the fall season by the NWAC golf committee, and earned a 3.9 grade-point average prior to her graduation.
Kaysner played two sports at the same time for the Cardinals, starring for both the softball and women's soccer team. She was the shortstop and No. 2 hitter for the softball team and is pursuing a pre-nursing degree.
Iglesia was a standout for the Cardinals' men's basketball program, averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 assists a game. He'll attend the University of Washington and play basketball as a preferred walk-on.
Parcher notched a 3.18 GPA, hit more than .300 for the SVC baseball team and topped more than 90 mph on the mound.
