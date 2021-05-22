MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team improved its record to one win over .500 Friday with a close win against Edmonds.
The Cardinals beat Edmonds 3-2 to better its record to 3-2.
Skagit Valley knocked off the top team in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region with the victory. Edmonds is 5-1. The Cardinals are third in the conference behind Edmonds and Bellevue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.