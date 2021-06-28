The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and town of La Conner will partner Wednesday to host a Pride Parade.
The vehicle-only parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at La Conner Elementary School and end at sw d bš Park on the Swinomish Reservation.
The parade, intended to honor and recognize the Two Spirit LGBTQ+ community, comes after a statement issued by the Swinomish Tribal Senate designating the last day in June as Swinomish Pride Day.
Swinomish Communications Manager Heather Mills said it’s believed to be the first such recognition by the Tribal Senate.
Swinomish Tribal Sen. Alana Quintasket said the April resolution was inspired by a similar one issued by the Nisqually Tribal Council but added that many members of the Swinomish community have worked to make the recognition unique, from fine-tuning the resolution to designing a unique logo.
“It’s just the beginning. It’s exciting we pulled it together,” Quintasket said.
She said the theme of the event is “Be who you are; love who you are,” a saying used by the tribal cultural events director Aurelia Washington.
“It’s something that’s been pushed on us by colonization ... not allowing people to be who they are,” she said. “(This is) more inclusive of all people and who they identify as, who they choose to love.”
The Swinomish coordinated the parade jointly with the town of La Conner.
La Conner Town Administrator Scott Thomas, who helped coordinate the event, encouraged any potential participants to bring extra water because of the anticipated hot weather.
