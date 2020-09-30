After spending Tuesday morning attending online meetings from inside his home, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Vice Chairman Joe Williams stepped outside to do yard work and was confronted with an overwhelming smell.
"It was a definite chemical smell. Immediately what I thought was that something was burning at the refinery flare ... and I checked the wind direction," he said.
Williams was familiar with the smell not just because residents of the Swinomish reservation experienced a similar refinery incident in 2015, but because Williams worked for years with construction and maintenance companies at several refineries.
On Tuesday, Williams confirmed there was an unintended flaring incident at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery north of the reservation. He was impressed to learn that Swinomish police had promptly issued an alert for residents to stay indoors after the odor rolled in.
"Our notification team was pretty rapid about making sure the word was out and that everybody stayed inside if possible," Williams said.
Direct notice from the refinery at March Point when something goes wrong would be better, he said.
"We had no notification in 2015, and that alarmed us," Williams said. "That's not OK."
Again this week, the tribe learned of the flaring first from residents reporting the odor to police.
"The information hasn't flowed from the refinery to (the) Swinomish at this point," Williams said.
The tribe is now focused on establishing a notification system, with Chairman Steve Edwards discussing the issue with Shell Puget Sound Refinery General Manager John White.
"They are open to communicate with us so we can notify our members and the community as quick as possible," Edwards said Wednesday.
Early notification is particularly important for alerting reservation residents to retreat indoors and close doors and windows before fumes arrive.
"Some of our elders have health issues, and we don't want that odor in their homes," Edwards said.
In February 2015, an even more intense odor swept from the refinery over the reservation and nearby town of La Conner when a cleaning procedure went wrong. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes said the odor from the incident this week, during a disruption of normal refining operations, didn't reach La Conner.
Williams also said this incident didn't seem as intense as in 2015, when some tribal members were hospitalized after breathing what was determined to be a sulfur-based odor.
While the tribe isn't aware of medical attention being sought this week, its leaders remain concerned.
"We want the ability to be sure that everybody is safe on our reservation," Williams said.
White, who became general manager at the refinery in March, said the refinery will strive to do better.
“We are committed to learn from this incident, and a critical part of that process will be working with the Swinomish tribe to address those areas where we can improve,” he said.
