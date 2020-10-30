The ongoing tensions among Hamilton officials have brought some town business to a standstill.
A contentious online meeting Tuesday ended with the Town Council tabling motions ranging from approval of meeting minutes to town spending because of missing documents from the meeting packets.
It was the latest dust-up in an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Mayor Carla Vandiver and council members.
Some council members have said Vandiver should resign, saying she is unprofessional and oversteps her authority by routinely making decisions without council input. She has refused, saying their accusations are untrue and that any missteps she made were accidental as a first-time elected official who took office Jan. 1.
“I’m still learning,” she told the Skagit Valley Herald this week. “I’m doing the best I can, and I’m making a lot of mistakes, but they aren’t life-threatening, and I haven’t broken any laws.”
Council members Lisa Johnson and Travis Patrick point to her independent decisions that include painting Town Hall in the spring, joining a new phone plan for town employees this fall and hiring a new clerk in September. They contend she violated laws that dictate how council-mayoral relationships are supposed to work.
“It is time you step up and be mayor or step down and stop bypassing us,” Johnson said to Vandiver during Tuesday’s meeting.
At times, the meeting, held via Zoom, was particularly tense as council members, the mayor, the new town clerk and a community member spoke over one another — at some points with raised voices.
Vandiver said she believes she has acted within her rights.
“Council doesn’t have anything to do with administrative (decisions),” she said during the meeting.
The following day, Assistant State Auditor Priya Sall emailed Vandiver and Johnson documents outlining how mayors and council members should work together and how expenditures should be authorized.
“Council approval is necessary for all payments,” Sall said.
WORK DELAYED
The disagreements, as well as a lack of documentation, prevented several council votes Tuesday.
Council members noted a glaring omission of the town’s monthly financial records from their meeting packets.
“We don’t have checks and vouchers, and we don’t have the last meeting minutes. We’ve got nothing to go by,” Patrick said.
The mayor attempted to proceed anyway.
Vandiver sought approval of town spending and a new agreement for town phone lines. The council members said they hadn’t seen any documentation and refused to vote.
“I’m not going to approve anything that I can’t see,” Patrick said.
Vandiver told the Skagit Valley Herald she understood why the council refused to vote.
“I wouldn’t expect anybody to approve anything they can’t even look at,” she said.
Some council members said they felt the activities of Vandiver and new town clerk Jaimee Carabello were intentionally hidden from them.
Vandiver later told the Skagit Valley Herald she has nothing to hide and expects the tabled items will be completed at the Nov. 10 meeting.
“I’m just as frustrated as everybody else,” she said. “We’ve got a new clerk and she’s doing her best ... trying to get caught up after several months without a clerk.”
In the meantime, Lyman officials have been handling many Hamilton clerk duties since approving in June an interlocal agreement to share labor: Lyman providing help from Town Clerk Debbie Boyd and Hamilton having its public works staff help Lyman.
When pressed for information about various items, Carabello and Vandiver repeatedly stated they had been informed by or would get information from Boyd or the Lyman mayor.
“Who actually runs Hamilton? ... We as Hamilton are an independent entity, and we shouldn’t be relying on Lyman to make our decisions for us,” Patrick said.
Vandiver and Carabello said Boyd is handling much of Hamilton’s paperwork, including the financial information missing from the meeting packet and drafting a 2021 budget.
“Why is Carla not working on it? That’s her job,” Johnson said.
Carabello’s recent hiring was also a contentious issue because the council had no input on job description, wage, hours or other details.
Other concerns raised Tuesday included handling of pandemic relief funding and a perceived conflict of interest with the mayor’s partner Dean Vandiver serving on the council.
PANDEMIC FUNDING
Frequent council peacekeeper Tim Morrison and often-quiet council member Alyssa Boots joined Patrick and Johnson Tuesday in speaking out against Vandiver’s actions and priorities with handling grant funding.
The mayor’s plans for the money and her stance that it’s her sole decision have ruffled feathers.
“The money from COVID (relief) needs to go to the businesses in town that have employees that have been affected, to families — not to anything else,” Morrison said.
Vandiver said during the meeting and in emails sent Oct. 20 that she thinks purchasing computers for public use at Town Hall would be a good use of the funding. Her emails also stated the money is “to spend how I see fit,” and “has nothing to do with council.”
Johnson, Morrison, Patrick and Boots agreed that the money should help community members most financially harmed by the pandemic.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
Council members expressed frustration with council member Dean Vandiver’s habit of speaking on behalf of the mayor and clerk, including cutting in several times Tuesday to defend the actions of the mayor, who is technically his ex-wife, though they still live together as a couple.
“Are you in charge, Dean?” Patrick asked at one point Tuesday.
Dean Vandiver frequently takes the lead on connecting Town Hall to Zoom, as well as being the primary figure on screen.
“I wasn’t at the computer, so I couldn’t see who was there,” the mayor told the Skagit Valley Herald about the Tuesday meeting.
Johnson said during the meeting that Dean Vandiver should step down from the council because of the conflict of interest with the mayor.
“We’re not married,” Dean Vandiver said. “There’s no rules against it.”
