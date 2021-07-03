SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Loggerodeo Chainsaw Carving Championship has returned with the roar of chain saws after a year-long absence, featuring carvers from around Washington and the United States.
The four-day event gives carvers 24 total hours to turn logs into works of art, with the winner to be crowned Sunday.
The event was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The championship, in its 25th year, brought carvers from as far away as Georgia and included some of the nation’s best artists.
Along with the carving championships, the quick carve auction gave spectators a chance to bid on carvings made in an hour and 15 minutes or less.
For carver Colby Herrington of Bonney Lake, the hard work is worth it.
“It’s physically demanding but everyone enjoys it,” he said Saturday.
Herrington’s piece, “Face Your Fears,” depicts a caveman with a spear staring down a saber-toothed tiger. Many carvings at the competition included themes of nature with bears, fish, birds and Bigfoot featured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.