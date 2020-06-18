SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace usually starts with a black-powder boom and a cloud of smoke.
The 43rd edition of the race will be much quieter — and much different — as participants in the 2020 version will push "start" on their preferred time pieces and take off for either a 5.17-mile run or 2-mile fun run/walk.
In keeping with the unpredictability of this year, however, participants can cover the distance by any means. Running or walking are obviously the headliners, but on a horse, sure. Bicycle? Why not. Motorbike? Well, OK.
"It's all about keeping the tradition alive, for all those who take part and for the sponsors," said Footrace Director Kyle Rutherford. "We continue to add sponsors, which is great. The community has been awesome in getting behind this event."
Participants will do it all virtually, taking to the Footrace's traditional course or choosing their favorite route.
"If you need to run exactly 5.17 miles, then by all means do it. Just have fun with it," Rutherford said.
To register, view a course map, order T-shirts or tank tops and eventually enter race times, go to sedrowoolleyfootrace.com and look for the tabs.
Race times can be entered between 12 a.m. July 2 and midnight July 4.
Race numbers will be e-mailed to registered entrants July 2.
Cost is $10, and proceeds go to the Sedro-Woolley Rotary Scholarship Fund. T-shirts and tank tops are also available for $20 and can be ordered until midnight Sunday.
"It's been a little challenging, only in the sense we want it to be a fun event," Rutherford said.
There will also be prizes — certificates to local businesses. But winners of the prizes won't necessarily be the fastest runners.
"It's about having fun," Rutherford said. "We are still working out the exact details, but we will have prizes for such things as most Sedro-Woolley dressed, silliest costume, things like that. Our prizes are going to be for being goofy."
Participants can post their times and photos of their efforts to www.facebook.com/GreatSedroWoolleyFootrace/.
For information, contact: SedroWoolleyFootrace@gmail.com or Rutherford at 360-856-4465.
