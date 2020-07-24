Three people were arrested over the course of a week in connection with two investigations by the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit.
On July 15, the task force arrested Jose Luis Zavala, 27, who was charged in Skagit County Superior Court on July 16 with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and one count of maintaining a vehicle or premises for drug trafficking.
The drug task force began investigating Zavala in late June and either witnessed or facilitated drug dealings on multiple occasions, according to court documents.
Zavala was arrested after leaving his Mount Vernon home on South 25th Street, and investigators later recovered about 51 grams of heroin and $5,000 in his residence, documents state.
Zavala is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail. Skagit County Deputy Prosecutor Trisha Johnson has filed a notice stating she intends to seek an exceptionally high sentence, court documents state.
Joshua Wilson Brown, 32, was arrested July 16 and charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The drug task force began investigating Brown in early July, court records show. During his arrest, Brown allegedly told investigators he had two loaded firearms in his vehicle, which they confirmed.
He is being held in the jail on $250,000 bail.
Brown’s girlfriend, Sarah Malia McCutcheon, 40, was arrested July 21 in connection with the operation. Court documents state she was present during Brown’s alleged drug sales.
Investigators had previously contacted McCutcheon both during Brown’s arrest and again on July 17 in a vehicle in downtown Mount Vernon, documents state. After she allegedly admitted having drugs in the vehicle, a search revealed 70.5 grams of heroin, 37.3 grams of methamphetamine and more than $3,300, court records state.
McCutcheon is charged in Skagit County Superior Court with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
She is being held in the jail on $50,000. Johnson also intends to seek an exceptional sentence against McCutcheon.
The drug task force is comprised of investigators from the Mount Vernon and Burlington police departments and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, which leads the team. Other local law enforcement agencies also work closely with the task force.
The task force has been increasingly busy, especially since the Sheriff’s Office combined that unit with its Proactive Team, which was re-formed in 2016 to give deputies more time to dig deeper into possibly connected cases, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
With those connections already built by the members of the Proactive Team, the drug task force team is often turning one lead into numerous cases, he said.
“They keep getting busier,” Clark said. “They’re out there actively seeking out the people that are delivering the drugs to our communities.”
