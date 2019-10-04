goskagit
Buy Now
DAN RUTHEMEYER

A portion of the Skagit River will be closed to recreational fishing Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 7-9.

The state Department of Fish & Wildlife announced the three-day closure Thursday as a way to avoid conflicts with tribal fishing gear during tribal fisheries scheduled for those dates.

The closure will be in effect from the Highway 9 bridge between Clear Lake and Sedro-Woolley to the Baker River in Concrete.

More from this section

Load comments