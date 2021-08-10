A special three-day filing period runs Wednesday through Friday for nine elected offices in Skagit County that are without candidates.
Six fire protection districts, two cemetery districts and one sewer district had no candidates file for office after the standard filing period concluded in May.
The following positions are open:
— Fire Protection District No. 1 – Commissioner Position 2
— Fire Protection District No. 4 – Commissioner Position 3
— Fire Protection District No. 14 – Commissioner Position 3
— Fire Protection District No. 16 – Commissioner Position 1
— Fire Protection District No. 19 – Commissioner Position 1
— Fire Protection District No. 19 – Commissioner Position 3
— Cemetery District 4 – Commissioner Position 1
— Cemetery District 4 – Commissioner Position 2
— Sewer District 1 – Commissioner Position 2
Candidates may file in-person at the Skagit County Auditor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.