Three Skagit County science teachers were honored for their innovative ways of teaching.
Conway School District teacher Ron Haywood and Sedro-Woolley School District teachers Sue Malone and Carly Boyd were each honored by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and Shell Oil Company for their work in teaching students science, despite limited school and laboratory resources, a news release from the NSTA said.
They are among 39 educators nationwide to win the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge.
“These talented science educators are an inspiration to us all,” said Beth Allan, NSTA president, in a news release. “We join Shell in congratulating the winners on their ingenuity, resourcefulness, and dedication to their students and quality science teaching.”
To enter the challenge, science teachers located in select school districts near Shell Oil Company facilities — in this case all seven Skagit County public school districts — had to describe their school’s current laboratory resources and why an upgrade is needed and explain their approach to science education.
Malone, who teaches at Clear Lake Elementary School and Haywood, who teaches the district’s middle school students, were both awarded $10,000 worth of new science equipment.
In Haywood’s case, that includes items like a frictionless motion table to study momentum, new burners, and better optic kits.
“This equipment will help fill some of the areas and standards I thought I could teach a little better,” Haywood said.
Haywood said his philosophy for teaching science was to give students as many hands-on opportunities as possible.
“I really want students getting in there with some hands-on activities,” he said. “Students like to make things, they like to do hands-on work, see cause and effect, collect data and use nice equipment.”
Boyd, who teaches at State Street High School, was awarded about $15,000 worth of new equipment.
