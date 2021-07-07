CONCRETE — Three people are running to fill a vacant seat on the Concrete School Board.
Jordan Mammel, a park ranger, and Ed Bradel, a retired educator, are among the three who are vying to fill the at-large seat that will be left by Sue Watts.
The third candidate, Paul Rogge, did not submit an election questionnaire sent by the Skagit Valley Herald.
With COVID-19 having caused disruptions for the past two school years, Mammell and Bradel both listed getting students back to classrooms full time as a priority for the person who wins the position, with Bradel saying vaccines should not be a requirement for students — at least not yet.
"All students should have a full-time, in-person educational experience available to them without COVID-19 vaccination mandate, at least until a vaccine receives full FDA authorization," Bradel responded in his questionnaire.
Mammel also listed early childhood education as a focus should she be elected and said she would address the need by supporting programs such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County's Concrete Club.
"I have an education and interest in the social sciences and think this next school year will be critical in addressing the gap socially and educationally after the Covid pandemic," she said.
Regardless of who wins the seat, the board will have two new faces on it. At-large board member Dolores Elliot resigned her position to move out of the district. Her position will be filled by appointment.
