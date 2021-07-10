ANACORTES — Three newcomers are vying to fill a position on the school board long held by current board President Bobbilyn Hogge, who is not running to retain her seat.
Like all other seats on the Anacortes School Board, the seat is an at-large position.
The women bring a variety of backgrounds to the role: Anastasia Brencick, a massage therapist and educator; Meredith McIlmoyle, executive director at the Anacortes Arts Festival; and Celese Stevens, a small-business owner and former U.S. Marine Corps officer.
Brencick, a founding board member of the Fidalgo Nature School, said equity, and conversations around it, are the biggest challenge facing the person who wins the seat.
"We have families who wish the schools could be more equitable for all students, but feel if there is equity, their children risk losing something for it," she said in her response to a questionnaire sent to all candidates by the Skagit Valley Herald. "At the same time, we have students falling through the cracks and not receiving much needed support for their learning, and thus failing them as a district."
To address the issue, Brencick said she would encourage a "both/and" way of thinking rather than an "either/or" way of thinking.
"An all-or-nothing approach leaves some students behind and we must continue our commitment to meet the needs of all of our students," she said.
McIlmoyle said the biggest challenge facing the district is the creation of its next Strategic Plan.
"Balancing the needs of our students, families, community, educators, staff and administration is a challenging task," she said. "Creating realistic plans, with measurable goals is the only way to ensure that all stakeholders can be successful."
In order to create a successful strategic plan, McIlmoyle said she would create opportunities to gather input from a variety of people, including educators, administrators and the community.
"It’s clear that there is great interest in the current direction of the Anacortes School District," she said.
Stevens said the biggest issue facing the district is making sure all students are prepared for life after high school.
"Ensuring the highest level of academic achievement and providing the fullest preparation for adult life possible for every student, within every level, at all times, while bridging the current political divide," she said.
To ensure that, Stevens said she would work to increase the district's communication with its parents, get parents more involved, and rely on the expertise of others.
"I will diligently research best practices nationwide, with the goal of providing an excellent public education for our students," she said. "I’ll leverage the experience of our amazing teachers and faculty, concentrating on the common ground."
