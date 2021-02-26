ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School girls' soccer team welcomed the Lynden Christian Lyncs to Rice Field on Thursday night.
Neither squad, however, could put the other away as the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Camryn Kerr scored for Anacortes.
The Seahawks are 2-1-1 on the season.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
FERNDALE — Burlington-Edison's Emma Smith tallied both goals for the visitors as the Tigers remained perfect on the season at 4-0.
Burlington-Edison had to overcome not only a motivated Ferndale team, but some very tough weather conditions that included low temperatures and high winds.
"We did a great job overcoming the elements and defending against Ferndale's attack," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said.
Smith's first strike of the game came off a free kick midway through the first half to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Smith took a pass from Miranda Maskell and placed it into the nylon in the 81st minute.
"Analise Slotemaker and Sydney Reisner played especially well on defense," Kuttel said. "Nyomie Schwetz was dangerous in the midfield and helped us maintain possession."
Sehome Mariners 8
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon dropped to 0-3 with the loss.
The Mariners scored eight minutes into the game and never looked back as they enjoyed a 5-0 lead at the half.
