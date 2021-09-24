ANACORTES — Annaly Ellis and Fiona Watkins won two individual events each Thursday as the Anacortes girls' swimming and diving team sprinted to victory over a county opponent.
Ellis won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 12.68 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 2:11.59 as the Seahawks beat Mount Vernon 122-51. Watkins won the 50 freestyle in 27.15 and the 100 freestyle in 1:00.81.
Ellis was part of the Seahawks' winning 400 freestyle relay team (4:27.62) that included Lindsay Brown, Mica Gold and Jazmyn Capron. The 200 medley relay team of Sabine Hambleton, Silvia Ellis, Watkins and Capron won in 2:11.72, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Hambleton, Watkins, Annaly Ellis and Brown won in 1:53.79.
Volleyball
Meridian Trojans 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
MERIDIAN — The Tigers dropped their first match of the season, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25.
Jordyn Smith had 20 kills for Burlington-Edison (3-1) to go along with 30 digs while Adria Ray had five aces and 23 digs. Amey Rainaud finished with 41 assists and 16 digs.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3,
Concrete Lions 1
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines dropped a set, but ultimately won to send the Lions to 0-3.
Lakewood Cougars 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Cougars swept the Bulldogs to send Mount Vernon to 0-5 in league, 0-6 overall.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Meridian Trojans 1
BELLINGHAM — Nyomie Schwetz broke a tie with a free-kick goal and the Tigers prevailed on the road.
Analise Slotemaker kicked off the scoring off an Emma Smith assist to give the Tigers (5-0, 6-0) a lead in the first half, only to have the Trojans respond with an equalizer. Schwetz broke the tie in the 65th minute and Malia Anderson scored unassisted late in the game.
"I'm really happy to come away from a road game against a quality team with all three points, especially with us having a few players out due to injury," Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Lakewood Cougars 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs and Cougars battled to a tie.
Lakewood took the early lead as the visitors found the back of the net 10 minutes into the game.
Mount Vernon scored the equalizer in the 69th minute when Parker Halgren took the feed from Jenna Mills.
Bellingham Bayhawks 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — The loss kept Sedro-Woolley winless but coach Natalie Sakuma was pleased with the effort.
"The girls played an incredibly competitive game against a fast Bellingham team ... This was a solid team that required a level of tenacity that we absolutely met. We are just needing the pieces to finish the ball," she said.
Sakuma said the Cubs got great play from Rylan Kononen, Kiersten Hendrickson and Graci Adkerson.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 1
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes improved to 4-1 with the victory.
Carlo Gegen scored in the 15th minute off a Jack Withers assist to get Mount Vernon Christian on the board, and Julian Pedrosa converted a 20-yard free kick in the 57th minute.
Cross Country
Sedro-Woolley at Lynden
LYNDEN — Two Cubs landed in the top five as the girls' team won in the three-team matchup.
Makendra McCarty placed third on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 21:11.35; teammate Fairah Lee was fourth in 23:45.70. Heather Vanderbeek added a sixth-place finish in 24:26.48 as the Cubs scored 33 team points to edge Lynden's 35.
Todd Montgomery placed second in the boys' race in 17:54.35. Sedro-Woolley finished second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.