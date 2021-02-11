Cold weather will continue into the weekend, and snow is likely around Skagit County.
Temperatures in Mount Vernon were below freezing this afternoon, and there was a 20% chance of snow by early Friday morning. The low was expected to be around 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
On Friday, the chance of snow increases after 4 p.m., and the high is expected to be around 35 degrees. The wind chill factor will make it feel colder. Snow becomes even more likely by nighfall, and it will stick with temperatures around 26 degrees.
More of the same is expected Saturday morning and a chance of snow remains through the weekend.
