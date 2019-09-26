SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It loomed over a field of corn.
It looked out of place. Like some sort of metal monster.
Scurrying around the beast's base — the chassis of a 1941 GMC school bus, upon which is welded a pair of semi truck landing gears — was machinist/fabricator/mechanic extraordinaire, Don Fritsch.
Towering above its owner/operator was "the Gourdinator", a 30-foot tall, floating arm trebuchet capable of hurling a pumpkin over 1,400 feet through the air.
Trebuchet you say? Yes, a floating arm trebuchet. How that works, in a nutshell, is that a counterweight — in the Gourdinator's case, about 1,650 pounds — drops through a channel and potential energy turns to kinetic energy and axles, torques, wheels and springs power an arm that rips a pumpkin through an over-14-foot chute before pitching it a great distance.
The sight of a medieval siege machine flinging a gourd high into the air and the vision of its descent and explosive impact, sending orange shrapnel in every direction, is a satisfying one.
If this sounds like an endeavor to see then Fritsch, his Gourdinator and his fellow pitchers welcome you to the Burlington Pumpkin Pitch & Harvest Festival starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Hurling pumpkins over massive swaths of open fields is an endeavor Fritsch has been involved with for years. His Gourdinator, in fact, has been a staple at the festival and has finished first in 11 of the last 12 years.
The Gourdinator has sent a six-pound pumpkin about 1,400 feet and an eight-pounder, about 1,200 feet. That 1,400-foot pitch came several years ago at the now defunct Snohomish Medieval Festival.
He can shoot for that 1,400-foot mark this year, but can not exceed it. If he does, he'll be be disqualified.
"It gets tricky," he explained. "Pumpkins are not the perfect projectile. They get up in the wind and they can start to drift. There are a lot of things you have to pay attention to. It sounds simple, but it isn't. I used to drag race and it's a lot like that because when things go wrong, they go wrong in a hurry."
Fritsch and his trebuchet have been sending pumpkins into near-orbit for about 20 years. During the span, the Gourdinator has been tinkered with, tweaked, upgraded and overhauled in an attempt to pitch the perfect pumpkin.
This year is no different. Fritsch was hastily making upgrades to his mechanical marvel's mechanisms for this year's competition. He's doesn't go at it alone, this year, his grandson, Colby Swanberg, has provided immense help.
"It's trial and error," he said. "I've learned what not to do."
Trebuchets of this size are violent machines. The forces at work are immense and push the moving parts to the threshold of their limits. For example, one rope they employ is rated to 30,000 pounds.
"There is lots of extra bracing," Fritsch said.
To keep things, literally, together, a working knowledge of the physics at work is a must. Every part is sturdy and many have been machined by Fritsch himself to extremely exacting standards.
"This year, we are adding about 2,000 pounds of spring pressure," Fritsch said. "That will give us some more distance... There's a lot of math involved. It's all about adjustments."
So Fritsch has crunched the numbers and said the Gourdinator will be not only stronger this year, but more predictable.
"Safety, we have redundant safety systems," he added. "Everything is OSHA approved."
The Gourdinator has a pitched-pumpkin clocked by a radar gun at 221 miles per hour.
"Pumpkins aren't perfectly round or smooth," Fritsch said, "So there are times where they'll whistle (as they fly through the air)."
The same holds true for the orange bowling balls he uses for test throws.
"A bowling ball, because of the finger holes, will rotate," he said. "They'll whistle too... speed and distance all depends on the angle of release."
The pouch the pumpkin sits in is now constructed of aircraft fabric, after commercial fish netting failed as the pumpkin was strained through it, leaving behind one-inch pieces and pulp.
There is steep learning curve to the endeavor.
"Once the pin is pulled and that weight box drops, there's no going back," Fritsch said. "Once that weight box hits the bottom, it's 'right down Broadway,' as we say, and it will rock it."
Fritsch adds to the spectacle on his final pitch.
Adorning the top of his trebuchet's frame is a Ford 460 engine complete with headers, salvaged off his dragster. Split in two, one half of the engine is perched on each the trebuchet's two frames. While the two halves of the engine block are filled with concrete (for added weight), the headers are filled with a mixture of colorful powders.
"So on the final pitch, we release 180-200 pounds of air pressure from the mounted tank," Fritsch explained. "In about three seconds. It blows all that powder out through those headers. It's something to see."
As if seeing a pumpkin careening through the air isn't enough.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.