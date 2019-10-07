Hamilton voters will be asked in November to select three council members, but four of the six candidates on the ballot have provided little information about their reasons for running.
Each position serves a four-year term.
Candidates running for Council Position 3 have been the most forthcoming, sharing with the Herald that both view the plan to expand the town outside the Skagit River floodplain with the help of nonprofit land conservancy Forterra as a top issue.
"That's the biggest thing going on in the town," said Lisa Johnson, who was appointed to the council in May 2017. "I think the Forterra project is a fabulous thing because if we don't expand our boundaries, Hamilton is going to die one house at a time and will cease to exist."
She said while there's misinformation circulating in town about the project, it's something that will help the town survive long-term, provide residents with housing and bring in revenue.
Dean Vandiver, who is challenging Johnson for the council seat and is the long-time partner of mayoral candidate Carla Vandiver, said many locals see the project as a land grab that's not in their best interest, and he plans to investigate if elected.
"Basically what they're trying to do is push us out of town and buy the houses for a penny on the dollar ... that's why the town's people are a little upset," he said.
In addition to his intent to take a closer look at the town's plans with Forterra, Vandiver said he has a variety of trade skills from a 30-year career in various mechanics jobs that can help him understand how to organize projects for the town to get work done.
Johnson said if re-elected she will encourage residents to come to council meetings to get better informed, the way she did even before she was appointed to serve.
"The problem is the people need to come to our meetings and be informed," she said.
Possibly the youngest candidate running for Town Council, 27-year-old Travis Patrick, is interested in what's going on in town and how he can help.
Patrick is running for Council Position 2 against Theresa Boots.
Little is known about Boots' reasons for pursuing the council seat or goals for the town, as she has not responded to the Skagit Valley Herald's requests for comment. She also did not provide information for the voter's pamphlet compiled by the Skagit County Elections Office.
Patrick, who grew up in Clear Lake and moved to Hamilton in December, said he sees being a newcomer as an advantage because he can be impartial and bring fresh perspective to the council on hot-button issues such as the Forterra development plans.
A graduate of Sedro-Woolley High School, Patrick is now a corrections officer and volunteers with several area fire departments, including Hamilton's.
If elected, he said he's interested in helping the town pursue grant funding to complete improvement projects.
In the race for Council Position 1, incumbent Timothy Morrison and challenger Bill Fisher, like Boots, have not responded to the Skagit Valley Herald's requests for information or provided information for the county voter's pamphlet.
Morrison was appointed to the position in March 2015 and re-elected in 2017.
