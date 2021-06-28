MOUNT VERNON — The trial for a 23-year-old Sedro-Woolley man accused of vehicular homicide for his role in a 2018 crash began Monday.
Kevin Michael Solarzano-Hill is charged with one count of vehicular homicide in the June 18, 2018, death of 45-year-old Jonathan James Harju.
According to court documents, Solarzano-Hill was driving a BMW west on Minkler Road when he allegedly struck a GMC Sierra pickup attempting to turn left onto Peavey Road in Sedro-Woolley.
Prior to the collision, witnesses told police they saw the BMW traveling at 80-100 mph on Minkler Road, which has a speed limit of 55 mph, according to court documents.
The driver of the GMC and two passengers in the BMW were taken to PeaceHealth United General Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to court documents.
Harju died from his injuries before medical crews could transport him via airlift, Skagit County deputy prosecuting attorney Andrew Heydrich said in his opening statements Monday afternoon.
Prosecutors allege that alcohol and negligence on Solarzano-Hill’s part played a role in the crash.
“Drinking and speeding kills,” Heydrich said.
Solarzano-Hill was charged the day after the crash. He has been out of custody on bond since shortly after he was charged.
Solarzano-Hill’s trial will resume Tuesday, with defense attorney Jonathan Rands delivering his opening remarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.