MOUNT VERNON — Tuesday proved to be a tough night for the Mount Vernon High School volleyball team.
Mount Vernon was defeated in straight sets by Ferndale, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are 2-4 on the season.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
ANACORTES — The Mariners were no match for the Seahawks who cruised to the victory 25-8, 25-11, 25-18.
"Our defense kept the ball in play and allowed our hitters to get a strong attack," said Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp. "We had our best hitting performance of the season as a team."
Joey Keltner led the Seahawks with 11 kills while Alyssa Kiser finished with six kills and Skyler Whisler had five.
Kenna Flynn fed a lot of those hungry hitters, finishing with 27 assists. She also was sharp from behind the service line where she had six aces.
The Seahawks improved to 4-2.
Lynden Lions 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison kept it close, however, the Lions proved to be up to the challenge in garnering the victory.
The Tigers fell 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 25-19.
"We lost a tough, four-set match," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer.
The Tigers are 4-2.
Gabriella MacKenzie led Burlington-Edison with with 25 kills and 14 digs. Amey Rainaud had 30 assists, and Adria Ray finished with 17 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.