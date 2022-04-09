LA CONNER — The Kiwanis Club of La Conner presented the 35th annual Not So Impromptu Tulip Parade on Saturday. The parade had been a virtual event for the past two years due to COVID-19.

Participants from across Skagit County were welcomed by spectators and rays of sunshine. Lineup for the parade began at the Port of Skagit complex and continued down First Street.

“No entry is too small; wacky impromptu entries welcome,” the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival website touted.

The parade featured all kinds of participants including vintage cars, horses, the Daffodil Court, clowns and the cat car from the Daffodil Pet Parade.

Streets were packed full of people cheering and clapping as each float went by. Amy Fuller attended the parade with her husband and two children.

“I am so happy to have events like the parade back,” Fuller said. “It has been hard to keep my kids entertained throughout COVID. Events like this where the town can gather and celebrate will help my kids make core memories.”

The parade is one of many events held during the Tulip Festival in April. Here are some other events in the coming weeks:

n Downtown Mount Vernon Street Fair: Arts and crafts vendors from throughout the U.S. come together to showcase and sell art. The fair will be held April 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closing an hour earlier on Sunday. For a list of featured vendors, visit tulipfestivalstreetfair.com.

n Kiwanis Salmon Barbecue: The 38th annual barbecue is held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays during April at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout is available.

n Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow: The monthlong beer, cider and bounty celebration features craft beers, a home brewers' competition and games. Tickets are $55 or $85 for VIP, which includes a ticket to Tulip Town and Skagit Cider Fest. A list of breweries can be found at skagitfarmtopint.com/fest.

