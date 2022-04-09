...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The parade featured all kinds of participants including vintage cars, horses, the Daffodil Court, clowns and the cat car from the Daffodil Pet Parade.
Streets were packed full of people cheering and clapping as each float went by. Amy Fuller attended the parade with her husband and two children.
“I am so happy to have events like the parade back,” Fuller said. “It has been hard to keep my kids entertained throughout COVID. Events like this where the town can gather and celebrate will help my kids make core memories.”
The parade is one of many events held during the Tulip Festival in April. Here are some other events in the coming weeks:
n Downtown Mount Vernon Street Fair:{span} Arts and crafts vendors from throughout the U.S. come together to showcase and sell art. The fair will be held April 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closing an hour earlier on Sunday. For a list of featured vendors, visit{/span} tulipfestivalstreetfair.com{span}.{/span}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}n Kiwanis Salmon Barbecue: The 38th annual barbecue is held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays during April at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout is available.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}n Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow: The monthlong beer, cider and bounty celebration features craft beers, a home brewers’ competition and games. Tickets are $55 or $85 for VIP, which includes a ticket to Tulip Town and Skagit Cider Fest. A list of breweries can be found at skagitfarmtopint.com/fest.{/div}
