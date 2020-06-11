Even though the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public may have another chance to experience Tulip Town’s fields this year.
Instead of rows of tulips, it will be rows of strawberries.
Tulip Town planted 5 acres of strawberries — about 12,000 plant starts — last week and plans to open a U-Pick this summer, said Andrew Miller, a co-owner of Tulip Town.
He said strawberries, a new crop for the farm, are part of the business’ strategy to make up losses from the Tulip Festival that never happened.
He said the berries may be ready for the U-Pick by late July.
Many strawberries in the Skagit Valley are ripe now and ready for picking, the first crop of the year. Miller said Tulip Town chose a variety that will produce later in the season because it planted them later.
The farm owners felt the public would be ready to get out and about by mid-summer, he said.
“There’s going to be a pent-up demand to do something on the farm,” he said.
The farm planted strawberry rows 2 feet apart, which is wider than is normal, and did not think social distancing would be a challenge during the U-Pick. If needed, he said, the farm could assign U-Pick guests to certain areas of a field.
Tulip Town is also in the midst of harvesting tulip bulbs from its fields and processing them for bulb sales. The farm is also planting pumpkins, gourds and squash for a pumpkin patch this fall.
“We’re excited for strawberries and to open up the farm for the first time (this year),” said Angela Speer, a co-owner of Tulip Town. “We got our beer and wine license before everything shut down, and (strawberries) will give us the opportunity to open things up to the public again. Hopefully that goes right into fall.”
