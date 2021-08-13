MOUNT VERNON — With whirring fans and masked visitors, this year’s Skagit County Fair had a few changes from previous years.
That said, if visitors poked their heads into Building C earlier this week, they’d see two volunteers who’ve been a steady presence for around a half-century: Bonita Elfstrom and Shirley Stiles.
Elfstrom founded the “Tails Up” 4-H club, believed to the first dog-centered 4-H club in the county, in 1971; Stiles came on board two years later. Together, they have 98 years of helping 4-H members train dogs.
This year was no exception, as Stiles sat comfortably Wednesday with a dog-themed mask looped around her ears and Elfrstrom sat beside her, leaving only for a few minutes to help a visitor find a booth. Across the barn, a few owners sat with their dogs, including a corgi; informational booths ringed the inside of the barn.
Elfstrom was inducted into the 4-H Youth Development Program Hall of Fame in 2008 and has held many related positions over the years; Stiles is a former Leader of the Year recipient.
They said there were fewer 4-H members showing dogs this year because of the late start brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not sure how we managed it, but we did,” Stiles said.
Stiles and Elfstrom teach 4-H members a dizzying amount of details that make up the program: dog anatomy, the fine points of training, the types of breeds and subtle differences among them.
Elfstrom said training the dogs takes patience and close attention, a quality the members learn over time.
“It’s like learning to dance. There’s so much coordination and timing,” she said.
Elfstrom and Stiles both said as much satisfaction as they get over their students’ growing mastery of details, they care more about how they grow more confident over time. They recalled one girl who was so shy she could barely speak, even with fellow club members.
She later became a high-school debater and credited the club with her progress. Another participant worked for several years to get his dog — a stubborn shih tzu — to hold still during a competition. When the dog finally obeyed, the club’s supportive cheers were so enthusiastic that they startled the judge.
“It’s rewarding,” Stiles said. “That’s why I’ve stayed with it.”
Elfstrom said, “What we’re so proud of is what the kids do when they move on.”
The pair said several former 4-H members under their tutelage have become veterinarians; some others became nurses or teachers. One cited her 4-H experience in her college entrance essay.
Both said they’ve seen the fair change so much from their early years, when the first show was done more or less out of the back of Elstrom’s station wagon.
“It’s been amazing to watch,” Stiles said. “And we still see (our former participants) come through here all the time.”
