It’s been almost three months since Bloodworks Northwest, which provides blood to hospitals and medical centers in the Pacific Northwest, has been able to hold a mobile blood drive in Skagit County.
Now, despite the restrictions brought on by COVID-19, the organization has found a different way to hold one here.
The organization will host an appointment-only drive at Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon June 9-26.
Donors must make an appointment and wear a mask, and cannot be accompanied by a guest. On-site personnel there to draw blood are also required to wear masks, and social-distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Efrain Frias, a donor resources representative, said Bloodworks Northwest’s usual drives were hobbled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They estimate they’ve missed out on 34,000 units of donated blood since March 1.
“We’ve had to pivot the way we do things in the community,” Frias said. “(We previously had) mobile blood drives ... throughout the region. In Skagit Valley we pretty much have one every week. But we’ve canceled all those. That brings in about 60 percent of our blood supply. Losing them is a huge hit.”
He said donors have been thoughtful about traveling to Bloodworks Northwest’s donor centers, but it doesn’t replace what’s been lost.
“We need to reach the community,” he said.
Bloodworks Northwest usually operates 12 donor centers and conducts hundreds of mobile blood drives each month, frequently partnering with local businesses or governments. The organization provides blood to more than 70 facilities in Washington and Oregon.
“If you know someone who has gone through cancer treatment, had surgery, been in an accident (that required a transfusion) ... they’ve likely received blood from Bloodworks Northwest and donors in the community,” Frias said.
